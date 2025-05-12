VVIP Group to invest Rs 800cr in new housing project in Greater Noida

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Realty firm VVIP Group will invest around Rs 800 crore to develop a luxury housing project in Greater Noida.

In a statement on Monday, VVIP Group said it has launched a new ultra-luxury project 'VVIP Addresses' at Sector 12, Greater Noida West.

"With an investment of approximately Rs 800 crore, the project will comprise 350-plus premium residential units in a single-phase development," it said.

The project is spread over 5 acres. The company is selling units between Rs 3.49 crore and Rs 6 crore.

Praveen Tyagi, CMD of VVIP Group, said, “There is a growing demand for luxury housing in the region, which reflects buyers’ evolving preferences and a keen desire for a lifestyle that combines opulence, comfort, and connectivity." VVIP Group has developed many projects in Delhi-NCR. PTI MJH MJH MR