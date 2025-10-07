Waaree Energies acquires 64 pc stake in Kotsons for Rs 192 crore

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday acquired a 64 per cent stake in transformers manufacturer Kotsons Private Limited (KPL) for Rs 192 crore, an exchange filing said.

Post acquisition of shares, KPL has become a subsidiary of the company, Waaree Energies said.

Waaree Energies said it has "completed the acquisition of 64 per cent equity stake in Kotsons Private Limited for a total consideration of Rs 192 crore".

Kotson’s Private Limited is in the business of designing, manufacturing and supplying advanced transformer solutions. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL