Waaree Energies appoints Amit Paithankar as CEO

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday announced appointment of Amit Paithankar as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Advertisment

Before joining Waaree, Paithankar was associated as managing director South Asia with Emerson Electric Co (India) Pvt Ltd, the company said in a statement.

He is a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and a master of business administration. Paithankar will utilize his experience and leadership to drive the company's growth in the renewable energy sector, it said.

Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with aggregate installed capacity of over 12 GW. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU