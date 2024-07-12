Waaree Energies arm Indosolar begins operations at 1.3 GW solar module facility

New Delhi: Indosolar Limited, a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has commenced operations at its 1.3 gigawatt (GW) solar module facility in Noida.

The solar module manufacturing facility is expected to generate new employment opportunities, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

Hitesh Doshi, Chairman and Managing Director at Indosolar, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This new factory epitomizes our commitment to advancing solar technology and promoting sustainability. We look forward to collaborating closely with our stakeholders to contribute towards the widespread adoption of solar power and to a more sustainable future for all." Waaree Energies is among India's leading manufacturer of solar PV modules.