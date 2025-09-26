Waaree Energies assures co-operation in ongoing investigations in US

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Friday said it will continue to cooperate with the US government in ongoing investigations against the company for alleged evasion of duty on solar imports.

In an exchange filing, the company said the US is a very important manufacturing base in its expansion ambitions.

"Waaree has in the past co-operated with the US investigations and will continue to co-operate in ongoing investigations," the company said in response to media reports saying the US is probing the company for alleged duty evasion on solar imports.

The company's subsidiary -- Waaree Solar Americas -- has an operational 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility in Texas, which is being expanded to 3.2 GW.

Recently, the subsidiary also acquired assets of Meyer Burger, US, to further expand manufacturing in the US. We are working in a steadfast manner on our commitment to building a manufacturing footprint in the US.

Waaree Energies Limited (WEL) is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules.