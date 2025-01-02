Waaree Energies bags 150 MWp solar modules order

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured an order to supply solar modules totalling a capacity of 150 MWp for a major renewable project in India.

The contract includes the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency Glass N-type Topcon bifacial modules, rated at 585/590Wp, a company statement said.

These modules are recognised for their durability, exceptional energy output, and advanced technology, it stated.

According to the statement, Waaree Energies Ltd., India's largest solar PV module manufacturer and a leader in the global energy transition, is pleased to announce the receipt of order for a major renewable power project of 150MW for the supply of solar modules from a renowned customer engaged in owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India.

The modules are scheduled to be supplied in the next financial year, 2025-26.

Waaree operates an NABL-accredited testing lab, ensuring the highest standards of excellence, it said.

The execution of this project will increase India's renewable energy capacity, leading to reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and supporting environmental sustainability.

Established in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, it operates manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of approximately 13.3 GW for solar PV modules, including 1.3 GW of Indosolar. PTI KKS SHW