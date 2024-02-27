Waaree Energies bags 280 MW solar module supply order from Mahindra Susten

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has secured an order from Mahindra Susten for the supply of 280 megawatt (MW) of solar modules.

An agreement has been signed between the two companies in this regard, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

"Waaree Energies will supply 280 MW of AHNAY Series Bi-55 545Wp modules to Mahindra Susten," the company said, without disclosing the order value due to market obligations.

As per the website of Waaree Energies, one piece of the said bi-facial module variant costs around Rs 13,000.

The company expects to make the module delivery in the third quarter of the next fiscal, the statement said.

Waaree Energies Ltd, the flagship company of the Waaree Group, is among the country's largest solar module manufacturers with a capacity of 12 GW per year. PTI ABI TRB