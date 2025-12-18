Waaree Energies bags 300 MW module supply order from Sembcorp

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured an order from Sembcorp Green Infra to supply 300 megawatt solar modules.

The modules supplied by the company will be deployed at Sembcorp's solar power project sites in Rajasthan, Waaree Energies said in an exchange filing.

Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, Waaree, said "We will supply G12 R TOPCon bifacial modules designed for higher energy yield and long-term durability, supporting the development of dependable renewable energy assets." Mumbai-headquartered Waaree Energies operates manufacturing facilities with a total solar module capacity of 22.3 GW worldwide and a solar cell capacity of up to 5.4 GW.