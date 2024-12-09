Waaree Energies bags order to supply 1 GW solar PV module

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured an order to supply solar PV modules of up to 1 GW capacity from a domestic firm which is into renewable energy projects.

According to a regulatory filing, the company has received an order for supply of solar modules up to 1 GW from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India.

The supply of solar modules is scheduled to commence in FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-2026, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading 2.25 per cent higher at Rs 2,965.85 apiece on the BSE.