Waaree Energies bags order to supply 280 MW solar modules to Mahindra Susten

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Thursday said that it has secured an order to supply 280 MW solar modules to Mahindra Susten.

The modules will be delivered from December 2024 onwards and are designed to support Mahindra Susten’s ambitious renewable energy projects, a company statement said.

The Waaree Energies announced an agreement with Mahindra Susten, a renewable independent power producer (IPP), to supply 280 MW (DC) of advanced solar modules in Bikaner, Rajasthan, according to the statement.

The contract involves the provision of Waaree Energies Limited’s ELITE Series, N-Type TopCon 580Wp modules, renowned for their efficiency and performance.

Sunil Rathi, Director – Sales, Waaree Energies, said in the statement, "Partnering with Mahindra Susten is a source of great pride for our company." Deepak Thakur, Managing Director & CEO of Mahindra Susten said in the statement, "We are pleased to announce our second order this financial year with Waaree Energies." PTI KKS DR