Waaree Energies bags order to supply 362.5 MW solar modules

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Thursday said it has secured an order to supply 362.5 MW of solar modules from Khaba Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of Engie India.

The order includes the supply of advanced 600Wp Elite BiN-08 N-Type TopCon solar modules, designed to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability, a company statement said.

The modules will be deployed for NHPC, one of India's premier hydroelectric power companies.

Amit Paithankar, Whole-Time Director and CEO of Waaree Energies Ltd, stated, "We are pleased to partner with Khaba Renewable Energy and NHPC on this important order." PTI KKS DR