Waaree Energies bags order to supply 600MWp solar modules

New Delhi: Solar energy solutions provider Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has bagged an order to supply 600 MWp solar modules from a firm which owns, develops and operates renewable energy projects across India.

Advertisment

The delivery of these modules is scheduled to begin in FY2025-26, positioning the project as a key contributor to India’s ambitious clean energy targets, a company statement said.

According to the statement, this contract involves the supply of Waaree's flagship high-efficiency modules, renowned for their durability, energy output, and cutting-edge technology.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the order.

Advertisment

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies, said, "This project represents more than just megawatts; it symbolises our nation’s progress toward energy self-reliance and sustainability." Established in 1990, Waaree Energies Ltd (WAAREE) is India's leading renewable energy company, accelerating the global energy transition.

Headquartered in Mumbai, it operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 13.3GW for solar PV modules (including 1.3GW of Indosolar).

With a presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, it offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.