Waaree Energies bags order to supply solar modules of 362.5 MWp capacity

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Wednesday said it has bagged an order from a domestic entity to supply solar PV modules of 362.5 MWp capacity.

The company did not disclose the name of the company which placed the order.

"The Company has today received an order for supply of solar modules for 362.5 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India," Waaree Energies said in a regulatory filing. The supply of modules is scheduled to commence in FY26.

About the nature of contract, it said that it is a one-time order.