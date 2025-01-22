Waaree Energies begins commercial production at US solar module plant

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Wednesday said it has started commercial production of solar modules at its manufacturing facility in the US.

Advertisment

Homegrown Waaree Energies is the first Indian renewable energy company to establish a PV module manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas, United States.

"Waaree Solar Americas Inc has started commercial production of 1.6 GW Solar Module line at its unit situated at Brookshire in Texas," the company said in an exchange filing.

Waaree Energies plans to scale up production capacity up to 3 GW, the filing stated. PTI ABI ABI SHW