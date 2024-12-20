Waaree Energies begins trial production at US solar module plant

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas Inc has started trial production of solar module at its manufacturing facility in the US.

Advertisment

The first phase is of 1.6 GW solar module manufacturing capacity. The company plans to scale it up to 3 GW.

Homegrown Waaree Energies is the first Indian renewable energy company to establish a PV module manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas, United States.

Sunil Rathi, President, Waaree Solar Americas Inc, said, "This milestone marks the beginning of our ambitious plans for further expansion in the US, reinforcing our dedication to building a resilient domestic supply chain, supporting energy security in the US, and strengthening the India-US trade and energy partnership." PTI ABI DR