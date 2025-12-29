Waaree Energies CEO Amit Paithankar resigns

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said its CEO, Amit Paithankar, has resigned from the company.

In an exchange filing, the company said its board has accepted his resignation and approved the appointment of Jignesh Rathod as the next CEO.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today...took note of the Resignation tendered by Amit Paithankar (Whole Time Director & Chief Executive Officer) of the company to pursue opportunities outside the organization." The Board accepted the resignation and agreed to relieve him w.e.f 15.05.2026 or such earlier date as may be mutually agreed.

The Board placed on record its deep appreciation for Paithankar's leadership, commitment, and valuable contributions during his tenure, during which the Company strengthened its operational capabilities, expanded its footprint, and built a robust foundation for long-term growth, the filing stated.

The company said that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board has approved the appointment of Jignesh Rathod (presently designated as Director - Operations) as Chief Executive Officer-Designate (CEO-Designate) of the Company with immediate effect.

Rathod will work closely with the outgoing CEO during the transition period.

The Board further approved appointment of Rathod as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel w.e.f 16.05.2026 or such earlier date as may be notified, consequent upon earlier relieving of Paithankar as WTD & CEO, the filing stated. PTI ABI MR