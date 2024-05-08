Waaree Energies, Ecofy partner to offer finance for solar rooftop projects

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Wednesday said it has partnered with Ecofy to provide financing solutions for installation of solar rooftop projects.

"Ecofy is committing Rs 100 crore into the partnership, showcasing confidence in Waaree's capabilities and the renewable energy sector's growth potential," Waaree Energies said in a statement.

Through the initiative, the company aims to accelerate the solarisation of over 10,000 rooftops across households and MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises).

Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of over 12 GW. PTI ABI SHW