Waaree Energies expands manufacturing capacity with addl 1.5 GW at Samakhiali facility

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Waaree Energies Ltd on Friday said it has added 1.5 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity at its Samakhiali plant in Kutch, Gujarat, further strengthening its domestic production capabilities.

With this, Waaree has now scaled the Samakhiali manufacturing facility to a total annual capacity of 3 GW, according to a statement.

This expansion builds directly on the company's recent commissioning of two high-efficiency module lines of 750 MW each (annual) at the same Samakhiali location, totalling 1.5 GW of new capacity added, the statement said.

The site is now one of the company's most advanced manufacturing hubs, equipped with next-generation automation, rigorous quality controls, and integrated testing systems.

"This positions us to serve strategic markets more effectively while advancing our vision of delivering reliable, locally manufactured solar technologies at scale," Sunil Rathi, Executive Director at Waaree Energies Ltd, said.

The company's aggregate solar module manufacturing capacity now stands at approximately 22.3 GW globally, comprised of around 19.7 GW in India and 2.6 GW in the US.

In addition, the company's solar cell manufacturing capacity remains at 5.4 GW, representing one of the largest cell production platforms in India.

Founded in 1990, Waaree Energies Limited is India's leading renewable energy company, driving the global transition to clean power.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Waaree operates advanced manufacturing facilities with a total solar PV module capacity of 22.3 GW worldwide and a solar cell capacity of up to 5.4 GW.

With a strong footprint across India and over 25 countries, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning solar panels & inverters manufacturing, EPC services, green hydrogen solutions, battery energy storage systems, green energy infrastructure, and data centres. PTI KKS KKS SHW