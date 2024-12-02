Waaree Energies gets 524 MW solar module supply orders

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured two solar module supply orders totalling 524 MW from renewable energy companies.

The supply is scheduled to commence in ongoing financial year 2024-25 and continue till 2025-26, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

"Waaree Energies has secured orders for module supply 364 MWp and 160 MWp from prominent companies," it said.

The customers are engaged in the business of owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India, it said.

The company did not disclose the value of the order.

Waaree Energies, one of the major players in the solar energy industry in India, is focused on PV module manufacturing with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023.

It operates five manufacturing facilities-- one each in Surat, Tumb, Nandigram and Chikhli in Gujarat, and one in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU