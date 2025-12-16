Waaree Energies gets ALMM List-II approval for 5.25GW solar cells facility

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday said its high-efficiency solar PV cells have been approved under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List-II for solar PV cells.

As per the third revision of the ALMM List-II, notified by the ministry on December 15, 2025, Waaree’s advanced solar cell manufacturing facility located at Degam, Chikhli, Navsari district of Gujarat has been included with a total approved capacity of 5.25 GW per annum, a company statement said.

This includes 3,923 MW of N-type TOPCon cells and 1,328 MW of P-type PERC bifacial cells, reinforcing Waaree’s leadership in next-generation cell technologies.

Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, Waaree, said, "ALMM List-II inclusion for our solar cells is a critical step in strengthening domestic backward integration across India’s solar value chain." The ALMM List-II recognition builds on Waaree’s existing presence in ALMM List-I for solar modules and underscores the company’s sustained investments in advanced manufacturing, including N-type TOPCon and high-efficiency PERC platforms. PTI KKS KKS DR DR