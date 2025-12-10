Waaree Energies hits record 1 GW monthly solar module output in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Wednesday said it has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first solar panel manufacturer in India to produce over 1 GW (gigawatt) of solar modules in a single month.

This record output, achieved in November 2025, marks a defining moment for India's solar manufacturing sector and is a significant stride for the nation’s renewable energy ecosystem, a company statement said.

"This is a historic moment for Waaree Energies and for India's solar manufacturing ecosystem. Producing 1 GW of solar modules in a single month is a nation first…," said Sunil Rathi, Executive Director, Waaree Energies in the statement.