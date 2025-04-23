Waaree Energies Q4 net profit grows over two-fold to Rs 648 cr

New Delhi: Waaree Energies on Wednesday said its net profit has grown over two-fold to Rs 648.49 crore in the quarter ended March 31, supported by higher revenues.

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,140.92 crore, a growth of 37.69 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

"Profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 648.49 crore reported a substantial growth of 254.49 per cent year-on-year (YoY)," the company said.

For the full FY25, the company's PAT was at Rs 1,932.15 crore, a rise of 107.08 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Revenue for the year stood at Rs 14,846.06 crore reporting a year-on-year growth of 27.62 per cent.

As of March 2025, Waaree boasts an order book exceeding 25 gigawatt (GW) valued Rs 47,000 crore, with demand coming from marquee utility-scale developers and the commercial and industrial (C&I) segment.

The company's total production stood at 7.13 GW in FY25, as against 4.77 GW for FY24.

"This performance underscores the strength of our execution capabilities and the quality of the order book, with a centred focus on margins. Our 1.6 GW module manufacturing facility is operational in Brookshire, Texas, USA.

"Furthermore, our EBITDA outlook for FY26 stands at Rs 5,500 crore to Rs 6,000 crore. The quality of our order book and execution capabilities will enable us to achieve these numbers," Amit Paithankar, Whole Time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies Ltd said.

The company aims to further accelerate growth by diversifying into new geographies in overseas markets while strengthening its leadership position in the domestic market.

In March 2025, the Board of Directors approved the establishment of an additional 1.6 GW module manufacturing line at the company's facility in Brookshire, Texas, USA.