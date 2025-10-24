Waaree Energies secures 692 MW solar module supply orders in India, US

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Friday announced securing three new solar module supply orders totalling 570 megawatt (MW) in the domestic market.

Its arm Waaree Solar Americas has also secured a solar module supply order of 122 MW in the US from a developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects, the company said in an exchange filing.

Waaree Energies has received orders for the supply of 220 MW, 210 MW and 140 MW solar modules from renowned customers engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India, it said.

The orders are to be executed over 2025-26 and 2026-27. PTI ABI ABI MR