Waaree Energies secures 90 MW solar module supply order in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has secured a 90-megawatt solar module supply order in Rajasthan.

The order from Juniper Green Energy Limited was for its project in Bikaner, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

"Waaree Energies has secured a 90 MW order to supply dual glass bifacial modules to Juniper Green Cosmic Private Limited, for their solar project in Bikaner, Rajasthan," the statement said.

Bi-facial modules absorb sunlight from both sides.

The company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

Waaree Energies is among India's leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.