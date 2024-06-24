Waaree Energies secures contract for 412 MWp solar project in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured a solar module supply contract for a 412 MWp project in Rajasthan.

It will supply bi-facial solar modules with capacities ranging from 540-545 Wp (watt peak) each for the project, expected to be commissioned by March 2025, Waaree Energies said.

Bi-facial modules absorb sunlight from both sides.

"Waaree Energies secures major module supply contract for Acciona Energy's subsidiary Juna Renewable's 412.5 MWp Project in Rajasthan," it said.

The company did not provide any further details with respect to the order.

Waaree Energies is among India's leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules. PTI ABI DR