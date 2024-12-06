Waaree Energies sets up arm in Australia

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Friday said it has incorporated a new arm Waaree Renewable Energies Australia PTY Ltd, to focus on renewable energy business in Australia.

The wholly owned subsidiary was incorporated on December 6, 2024, a BSE filing stated.

The company has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in Australia by the name of Waaree Renewable Energies Australia PTY Ltd, as per the filing.

The subsidiary will focus on renewable energy business in Australia, it added. PTI KKS TRB