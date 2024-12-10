Waaree Energies shares jump over 5 pc

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Shares of Waaree Energies jumped more than 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company bagged an order to supply solar PV modules of up to 1 GW capacity from a domestic firm.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock of the company climbed 5.68 per cent to close at Rs 3,140 apiece.

Waaree Energies shares rose 5.55 per cent to end at Rs 3,136.50 per piece on the BSE.

In volume terms, 52.05 lakh equity shares of Waaree Energies were traded on the NSE, and 5 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rises 1.59 points to close flat at 81,510.05, while NSE Nifty fell 8.95 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 24,610.05.

On Monday, Waaree Energies said it has secured an order to supply solar PV modules of up to 1 GW capacity from a domestic firm that is into renewable energy projects.

"The company has received an order for supply of solar modules up to 1 GW from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The supply of solar modules is scheduled to commence in FY25 and FY26, it added. PTI HG HG SHW