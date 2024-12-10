Waaree Energies shares soar over 7% on securing solar PV module order

New Delhi: Shares of Waaree Energies soared over 7 per cent on Tuesday after the company said it has secured an order to supply solar PV modules of up to 1 GW capacity from a domestic firm, which is into renewable energy projects.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock of the company surged 7.2 per cent to Rs 3,185 apiece.

At the BSE, Waaree Energies scrip jumped 7.18 per cent to Rs 3,184.95 per piece.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 48.43 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 81,556.89, while NSE Nifty edged up 5.45 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 24,626.35.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Waaree Energies said it has secured an order to supply solar PV modules of up to 1 GW capacity from a domestic firm that is into renewable energy projects.

"The company has received an order for supply of solar modules up to 1 GW from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India," the company said.

The supply of solar modules is scheduled to commence in FY25 and FY26, it added.