Waaree Energies shares zoom over 15% as Q4 net profit grows over two-fold

New Delhi: Shares of Waaree Energies on Wednesday surged more than 15 per cent after the firm said its net profit has grown over two-fold in the quarter ended March 31.

The stock jumped 15.10 per cent to settle at Rs 3,006.15 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it zoomed 19.45 per cent to Rs 3,119.90.

On the NSE, it surged 14.75 per cent to Rs 3,002 per piece.

Waaree Energies on Wednesday said its net profit has grown over two-fold to Rs 648.49 crore in the quarter ended March 31, supported by higher revenues.

The company's revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,140.92 crore, a growth of 37.69 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.

"Profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 648.49 crore reported a substantial growth of 254.49 per cent year-on-year (YoY)," the company said.

For the full FY25, the company's PAT was at Rs 1,932.15 crore, a rise of 107.08 per cent on a YoY basis.

Revenue for the year stood at Rs 14,846.06 crore, reporting a YoY growth of 27.62 per cent.