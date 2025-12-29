Waaree Energies starts commercial ops of two solar inverter line manufacturing facilities

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said it has commenced commercial operations of two solar inverter line manufacturing facilities with a combined capacity of over 3 GW.

The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Waaree Power, has set up two solar inverter line manufacturing facilities with an annual capacity of 1.525 GW each, at its factory in Sarodhi-Valsad, Gujarat.

The solar inverter line manufacturing facilities have commenced operations, with effect from December 29, 2025, at 10 am, Waaree Energies said in an exchange filing.

In a separate statement, the company said its Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM)-approved capacity has increased to 20.17 GW, including 3.73 GW of Indosolar.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) ALMM initiative supports India's 'Make in India' vision by promoting local manufacturing, reducing import dependency, and generating new employment.

It also aligns with India's renewable energy targets by ensuring domestically made high-quality solar modules in installations. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL