Waaree Energies starts commercial production at solar cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Chikhli

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Saturday said it has started commercial production at its 1.4 GW Monocrystalline PERC (Mono PERC) solar cell production line in Chikhli, Gujat.

This marks the first phase of commissioning at the country's largest solar cell manufacturing facility, which has a total planned capacity of 5.4 GW, including 4 GW of high-efficiency TOPCon solar cells to be commissioned in the next phase, a company statement said.

Dr Amit Paithankar, Whole-Time Director & CEO, Waaree Energies, said in the statement, "The commencement of commercial production at our 1.4 GW Mono PERC solar cell line is a significant step toward building a self-sufficient solar ecosystem. This facility aligns with the government's Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, reinforcing India''s energy independence." PTI KKS TRB