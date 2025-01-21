Waaree Energies supplies 132 MW modules to Radiance Renewables

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has supplied 132.3 megawatt peak (MWp) of solar modules to Radiance Renewables.

The order for Topcon series module was received in July 2024 and supplied in December 2024, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

The solar project by Radiance Renewables is expected to offset approximately 202,826 tons of CO2 annually, directly contributing to India's climate action goals. This carbon offset is equivalent to planting about 8.4 million trees, Waaree Energies said.

Waaree Energies is one of India's major players in the solar energy industry.