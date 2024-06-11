Waaree Energies supplies 68 MW solar modules to Gensol Engineering

New Delhi: Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has supplied 68 megawatt solar modules to Gensol Engineering for a solar PV project.

As part of the order, Waaree has supplied bi-facial modules -- which can be charged from both sides -- to Gensol, a statement said.

"Projects like Mahagenco (solar PV project) are significant in achieving the nation's vision of a greener future. This initiative is expected to not only reduce carbon emissions but also aid in fostering economic growth and creating employment opportunities in the renewable energy sector," Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director of Waaree Energies said.

Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules.