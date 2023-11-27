Waaree Energies supplies 850 MW solar modules for projects in US

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Solar energy firm Waaree Energies on Monday said it has supplied 850 MW solar modules for four projects in the US.

Advertisment

The modules have been supplied to Acciona Energia which is developing the four projects in the US, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

"Waaree Energies supplies 850 MW solar PV modules to Acciona Energia for four projects in Texas, Ohio and Illinois," the statement said.

Acciona Energia is a Spain-based renewable energy leader that operates more than 1 GW of solar, wind power and industrial-scale energy storage projects in the US, the company said.

Waaree Energies has also signed three-year deal with Acciona to supply another 1.5 GW solar modules for additional projects in the US. PTI ABI SGC RAM