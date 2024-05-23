Waaree Energies to supply 445 MW solar modules to Statkraft India

New Delhi: Solar solutions provider Waaree Energies on Thursday said the company will supply 445 MW solar modules to Statkraft India.

Waaree Energies is set to illuminate single-location solar projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan, with a supply of 445 MW of its 540/545Wp dual glass bifacial modules, a company statement said.

Scheduled for delivery between May and August 2024, this contract highlights Waaree Energies' vision to contribute towards revolutionizing India's renewable energy landscape, meeting its growing power demand, and to support the nation's transition towards its net-zero goals, it stated.

"This partnership with Statkraft India represents a pivotal step in our collective mission to contribute to India's renewable energy transformation," Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director of Waaree Energies Ltd said.

The deployment of Waaree's bifacial solar modules is expected to amplify the region's renewable energy capacity, it claimed.