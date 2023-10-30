Waaree Energies wins 200 MW module supply order from ENGIE India

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Waaree Energies has bagged a 200 MW module supply order from ENGIE India for a solar project in Surendra Nangar district of Gujarat.

"Waaree Energies has received a mandate from ENGIE India for supply of 200 MW of solar modules for a solar power project in Sayla village in Surendra Nagar district of Gujarat," a company statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the value of the order.

ENGIE India is a subsidiary of the French-based ENGIE Group, a global player in low-carbon energy and services.

The company is developing the Sayla village project, designated as GUVNL 2, under a 25-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL), it informed.

"This mandate from ENGIE India is a validation of Waaree’s status as India's predominant solar module manufacturer," Hitesh Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Group, said in the statement.

Waaree’s supply mandate with ENGIE is expected to commence from November this year and is likely to complete by February 2024, it stated.

The 200 MW of AHNAY 545 Wp Bifacial modules to be supplied by the company for the Sayla village project will generate 34 crore units of electricity per annum, it added. PTI KKS DRR