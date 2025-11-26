Waaree Group gets battery storage project in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Waaree Group on Wednesday said it has secured a battery energy storage system project from an infrastructure company in Tamil Nadu.

"Storage is the next frontier for renewable power, and we are investing deeply in technology, design, and manufacturing to meet the nation’s growing demand for flexible, dispatchable energy," Ankit Doshi, President–Strategy, said.

In a statement, the company said it has secured a 10 MWh (megawatt hour) Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) order from a key infrastructure development company to be deployed in Tamil Nadu.

Gujarat-based Waaree Energies is into manufacturing of solar modules and cells. PTI ABI ABI DR DR