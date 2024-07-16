Waaree Renewable bags 30 MW solar project in Maharasthra

New Delhi: Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) on Tuesday said it has secured a 30 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar project from Kirloskar group company ISMT Limited.

The project will be located at village Helas in Jalna district of Maharashtra, WRTL said in a statement.

"WRTL announces its selection by ISMT Limited, a Kirloskar group company, for the comprehensive turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) works for a 22 MW AC/30 MWp DC ground-mounted solar project," it noted.

As part of the contract, WRTL said it would provide comprehensive EPC services, including design engineering, procurement, supply, installation, and commissioning of the solar plant.

The project includes supplying bifacial solar modules, acquiring land, and overseeing the full construction and commissioning of the plant.

WRTL will also manage comprehensive operation and maintenance to ensure optimal performance.

The project includes installing evacuation infrastructure at plant and substation levels, establishing the required transmission line, and securing all statutory approvals for seamless operations.