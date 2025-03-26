Waaree Renewable bags solar project worth Rs 232 cr

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has secured a new solar project worth Rs 232.30 crore from a domestic entity.

The 170 MW solar power project will be executed on a turnkey basis, covering comprehensive Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services, along with long-term Operation & Maintenance (O&M), Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) said in a statement.

WRTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of a ground-mounted solar power project with an installed capacity of 170 MW AC/255 MW DC, it said.

The project will contribute significantly to carbon offset efforts, reducing an estimated 225,000 metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually which is equivalent to removing nearly 50,000 fossil fuel-powered cars from the roads each year.

WRTL is a subsidiary company of Waaree Group which has completed 10,000 solar projects with cumulative installation done for over 1.82 GW.