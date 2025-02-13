Waaree Renewable gets 40 MWh battery storage project in Gujarat

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Thursday said it has secured a 40 MWh battery storage contract from Continuum Green Energy.

The project will be located at wind-solar hybrid sites in Gujarat, Waaree Renewable Technologies said in a statement.

The contract is valued at Rs 40 crore, it said.

The technology for these projects will utilise lithium iron phosphate (LFP) based liquid-cooled containerised battery energy storage system (BESS) solution.

This project will be executed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis. PTI ABI ABI SHW