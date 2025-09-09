Waaree Renewable gets Rs 1,252 cr order for solar project

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Tuesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,252.43 crore for a solar project from Waaree Forever Energies Pvt Ltd (WFEPL).

The project is scheduled to be completed in financial year 2026-27, a regulatory filing said.

Both Waaree Renewable and WFEPL are subsidiaries of Waaree Energies Ltd.

As per the order, Waaree Renewable will execute Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works of 870 MWac/1218 MWp grid connected ground mount solar power project, which includes a 33kV/400kV substation and transmission line works for WFEPL.

The project scope also covers two years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services. PTI KKS ANU