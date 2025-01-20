Waaree Renewable Tech bags order worth Rs 277 cr to set up 105 MWp solar project

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said that it has secured an order worth Rs 277.20 crore for setting up a ground-mounted solar project of 105 MWp (DC) capacity on a turnkey basis.

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2025-26, as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for a Ground mount solar power project of 105 MWp (DC) capacity on a turnkey basis.

The contract has been awarded by a leading domestic wind energy company.

Waaree Renewable Technologies shall develop the ground-mount solar power project of 105 MWp capacity on a turnkey basis.

The order value is approximately Rs 277.20 crore (excluding taxes).

The promoter/promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s), it stated.

The order(s)/contract(s) do not fall within related party transactions.