Waaree Renewable Tech consortium bags Rs 740 cr order for solar project

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) on Tuesday said a consortium of three firms including the company has secured an order worth Rs 740.06 crore for EPC work of a 125 MWAC solar project.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 18 months from the date of signing of contract, a regulatory filing said.

"A consortium of three members comprising our company WAAREERTL as one of the members has received a Letter of Award for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 125 MWAC (181.3 MWp DC) capacity on turnkey basis along with Operation and Maintenance," the company said in a BSE filing.

The arrangement between the consortium members shall be finalised in due course.