Waaree Renewable Technologies bags 980 MWp solar project worth Rs 991 crore

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Tuesday said it bagged an order worth Rs 990.60 crore for a 980 MWp solar project.

The new order came from one of the leading renewable energy companies in India, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (Waaree RTL) said in a stock exchange filing.

Waaree RTL received a "letter of award (LOA) for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work for solar power plant of 980 MWp on turnkey basis", it said, adding the company's unexecuted order book now stands at 2.141 GW.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months as per the LOA. PTI KKS HVA