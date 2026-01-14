Waaree Renewable Technologies bags solar project worth Rs 103 cr

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday said it has secured a Rs 102.75-crore order for setting up solar project of 25MWac/35MWp on a turnkey basis, along with evacuation infrastructure of 50MW.

The project is scheduled to be completed during the 2026-27 financial year, as per the terms of the order, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the filing, the company has been awarded the letter of award (LOA) for the execution of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of ground mount solar power project of 25MWac/35MWp on a turnkey basis, along with evacuation infrastructure of 50MW.

The aggregate order size is 25MWac/35MWp and is worth Rs 102.75 crore (excluding taxes), it said, adding that the order has been placed by a domestic entity. PTI KKS TRB