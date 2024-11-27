Waaree Renewable Technologies bags solar project worth Rs 1,233 cr

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,233.47 crore to set up a ground-mount solar PV project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity.

The order is awarded by a domestic company engaged in the development and implementation of renewable energy projects, a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the value of the order is approximately Rs 12,33,47,78,778 (excluding taxes).

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited will develop a ground-mount solar PV project of 2,012.47 MWp DC capacity, it stated.

No promoter/promoter group/ group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s), it added. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL