Waaree Renewable Technologies gets 26.4 MW solar project

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd on Friday said it has secured a 26.4 MW DC solar power project from a steel player.

The value of the contract is about Rs 65.22 crore, excluding taxes, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company said it "has received a Letter of Award for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) works for solar power project of 26.4 MW DC (megawatt direct current) capacity on turnkey basis".

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2024-25, as per the terms of the order.

The company has been awarded the contract from a leading steel manufacturing entity, the filing said. PTI ABI SGC TRB