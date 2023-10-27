Waaree Renewable Technologies net profit rises to Rs 18 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies posted over 124.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.29 crore in the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

Advertisment

The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 8.16 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 150.06 crore in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal from Rs 120.56 crore in the same period a year ago.

The unexecuted order book stands at 897 MW as of September 30, it said.

"Our strong financial footing, characterised by a healthy balance sheet, net cash reserves, and a disciplined working capital cycle, empowers us to execute profitable projects with higher returns," Waaree Renewable Technologies CFO Dilip Panjwani said in the statement. PTI KKS TRB TRB