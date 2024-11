New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd's (WRTL) consolidated net profit nearly tripled to Rs 53.51 crore during the September quarter, backed by higher income.

It had posted Rs 20.54 crore net profit for the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Total income rose to Rs 527.86 crore from Rs 150.93 crore. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU