Waaree Renewable Technologies Q4 PAT soars to Rs 54 cr

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies has posted over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit after tax at Rs 54.18 crore for March quarter FY24 on the back of higher revenues.

It had clocked a PAT of Rs 12.28 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Total revenue during the quarter under review also rose to Rs 273.25 crore from Rs 61.49 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 75.30 crore as compared to Rs 22.29 crore a year ago.

As of March 31, the company's unexecuted order book stands at 2,365 MW.

The company's board also approved a dividend of Re 1 of face value of Rs 2 each for FY24.